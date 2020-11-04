Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,370.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $591,036.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,623 shares of company stock worth $2,672,746. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.