Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.