Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $29.79 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E. Raimundo Riojas purchased 8,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $204,779.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock valued at $597,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

