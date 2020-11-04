Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $133.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,836,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,794 shares of company stock worth $24,085,367 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

