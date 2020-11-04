Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €161.68 ($190.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €165.57 and its 200 day moving average is €172.98. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.