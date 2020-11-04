Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.78 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 977,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 438,144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 28,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

