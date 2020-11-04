Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOSL stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.16 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,075 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

