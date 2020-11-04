Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.05 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,650.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,524.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,474.70. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

