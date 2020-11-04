Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.05 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,645.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,518.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,471.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

