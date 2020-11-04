Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PINE opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

