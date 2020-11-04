Alta Capital Management LLC Has $108.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $108,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.03, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.