Alta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 122,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 68.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in AT&T by 55.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 34.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 182,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,621 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 26.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

