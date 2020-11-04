Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.03

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 13282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,760 shares of company stock worth $1,676,998. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

