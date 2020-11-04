Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $11.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $11.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.67. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,535.33.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,048.41 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,906.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

