AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

