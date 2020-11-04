Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 3.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

