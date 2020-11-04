Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $43.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after purchasing an additional 267,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameresco by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $11,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.