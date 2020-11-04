American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,937,000 after buying an additional 113,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,506,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,273,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,330,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE:AEP opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.