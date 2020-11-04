American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

