American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $301.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.08.

NYSE:AMT opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.33 and a 200-day moving average of $249.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

