Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABCB. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

