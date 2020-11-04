Amgen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.34. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

AMGN opened at $220.06 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day moving average of $239.13. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

