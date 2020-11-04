Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will earn ($6.17) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.54) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.