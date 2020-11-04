Analysts Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 412,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 293,646 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

