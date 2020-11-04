Analysts Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE KOP opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

