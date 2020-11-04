Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $710.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $229,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

