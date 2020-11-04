Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.”

10/23/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $264.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $237.13 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $3,038,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,928,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,677,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,891 shares of company stock worth $170,674,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.