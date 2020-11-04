Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $109.73

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.73.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Bill.com stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $120.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director David K. Chao sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $385,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $861,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $861,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,265,962 shares of company stock worth $411,672,152 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 150.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,758,000 after acquiring an additional 823,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

