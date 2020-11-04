Analysts Set Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Target Price at $72.33

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $235,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $205,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

