Analysts Set Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price at $44.25

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,875 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

