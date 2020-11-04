Analysts Set Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target at $99.33

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITGR. Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Integer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

