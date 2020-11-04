Analysts Set SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Target Price at $51.20

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

