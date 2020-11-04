Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

ANTM stock opened at $293.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 245.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

