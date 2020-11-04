Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

