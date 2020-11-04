Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.18–0.16 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPN stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,740. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

