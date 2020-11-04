Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.18–0.16 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $155,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,740. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

