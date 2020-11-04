Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $106.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $106.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1,914.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,611,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293,076 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,173,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,641,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,247,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,534,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,423,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,638 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

