Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 141,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

