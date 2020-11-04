Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.2–0.03 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,288 shares of company stock worth $292,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

