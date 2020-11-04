Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

