Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,973 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

ACGL opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

