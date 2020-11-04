Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE ADM opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 43.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

