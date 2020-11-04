Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Argus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

ADM stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 43.40. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

