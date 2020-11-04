Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 18th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

