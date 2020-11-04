Arconic (ARNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arconic alerts:

NYSE ARNC opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.