Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARCC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,070. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

