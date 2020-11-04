Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

