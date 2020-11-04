Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANET. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.59.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $249.49 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $736,329.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $2,258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,740 shares of company stock worth $11,851,234. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

