Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

