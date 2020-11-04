Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $110.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

